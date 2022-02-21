Three Fire Stations To Be Completed In New Financial Year

Three Fire Stations To Be Completed In New Financial Year

Construction of three fire stations across the island is to be completed during the new financial year.

These are the Montego Bay Fire Station in St. James, the Port Maria Fire Station in St. Mary, and the Yallahs Fire Station in St. Thomas.

A sum of $673.54 million has been allocated under the Jamaica Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project to complete these works and other activities.

The money, which has been set aside in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, will also be used to complete the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project in Kingston and facilitate training on the new Building Codes by institutions such as the HEART/NSTA Trust, Management Institute for National Development (MIND) and the University of Technology (UTech).

In addition, the allotment will go towards completing a three-year Seismology Research Fellowship, as well as completing the National Risk Information Platform (NRIP), and Microzonation Study and Coastal Assessments.

Up to December 2021 under the project, infrastructure works and equipping of the seismic support unit at the University of the West Indies (UWI) were completed, civil works on two box culverts in Church Pen were completed, two water trucks were procured and delivered to the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Ecosystems Assessment Report and drafts of the revised Jamaica Fire Code and Jamaica Building Code were completed.

The project, which seeks to enhance Jamaica’s resilience to disaster and climate risk, is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), with funding from the Government of Jamaica and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD)

It commenced in April 2016 and is slated to end in June 2022 following an extension.

WRITTEN BY: ALECIA SMITH
SOURCE: JIS news

