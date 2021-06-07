Three Females Injured in Motor Vehicle Accident, in St James

Three women have been admitted to hospital for serious injuries they sustained following their involvements in a motor vehicle accident, which occurred along a section of the Reading main road, in St James, on Monday, June 7.

Reports are that shortly after 9:30 am, the three women were traveling in a Toyota Vitz motor vehicle, from the directions of Reading, towards Bogue.

On reaching the Stop Light intersection in the vicinity of D & G Bottlers Limited, the vehicle in which the three females were traveling, was in the process of turning at the stoplight, when they crashed into a pick-up truck.

The police and fire department were summoned, and it took the firemen over an hour to cut the victims from the wrecked vehicle.

All three victims were rushed to hospital, where they were treated and admitted in serious conditions.