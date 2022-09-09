Three Family Members Killed in St James Crash

A motor vehicle collision that occurred along a stretch of AGS Coombs Highway in Montego Bay, St. James, resulted in the deaths of three members of the same family and the hospitalization of a fourth, on Thursday night, September 09.
The deceased have been identified as Hazel Thompson, 75, a housewife, Cleveland Thompson, 56, a mason, and Barrington Thompson, 54, also a mason, all of Unity Hall in St. James.
At approximately 11:50 p.m., the four family members were reportedly traveling from Reading to Montego Bay in a grey Nissan AD Wagon driven by Barrington Thompson.
Upon reaching a section of AGS Coombs Highway near ATL Motors, he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a median.
When the police arrived, all four injured victims were transported to Cornwall Regional Hospital, where Hazel and Cleveland were pronounced dead on arrival and Barrington died while receiving treatment.
The fourth member of the family was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.