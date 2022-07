Three Chopped to Death in St Ann

Three people were discovered dead at a house in Free Hill, Bamboo, St. Ann on Monday morning, July 18.

According to Senior Superintendent Dwight Powell, head of the St Ann Police, the victims, a man, a woman, and a teenage boy, received injuries from knives and machetes.

The discovery was made about 8 a.m.

According to reports, the incident occurred sometime around 2 a.m.

Powell says that the circumstances surrounding the murders are not yet known.