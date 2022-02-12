Three Charged with Breaches of Cybercrimes Act

Two Kingston businessmen have been arrested and charged with Breaches of the Cyber Crimes Act, following an interview in the presence of their lawyers today, Thursday, February 10.

They are 57-year-old Courtney Wilkinson and 59-year-old John Levy. They are charged with:

Unauthorized Access to Computer Program or Data

Conspiracy to Gain Unauthorized Access

Conspiracy To Access with Intent to Commit or Facilitate the Commission of Offence

Conspiracy to Unauthorized Modification of Computer Program or Data

It is alleged that on February 16, 2021, the businessmen—who were at the time Company Directors of West Indies Petroleum (WIP)—gained unauthorized access to the emails of the company’s CEO and three other senior WIP staff members.

It is alleged that the men were assisted by 36-year-old IT Specialist, Winston Henry, who was charged for similar offences on Monday, February 7, 2022.

They were all granted bail in the sum of $400,000 to appear in the Corporate Area Parish Court on March 23,2022.