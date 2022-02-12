Three Charged with Breaches of Cybercrimes Act

Two Kingston businessmen have been arrested and charged with Breaches of the Cyber Crimes Act, following an interview in the presence of their lawyers today, Thursday, February 10.

They are 57-year-old Courtney Wilkinson and 59-year-old John Levy. They are charged with:

  • Unauthorized Access to Computer Program or Data
  • Conspiracy to Gain Unauthorized Access
  • Conspiracy To Access with Intent to Commit or Facilitate the Commission of Offence
  • Conspiracy to Unauthorized Modification of Computer Program or Data

It is alleged that on February 16, 2021, the businessmen—who were at the time Company Directors of West Indies Petroleum (WIP)—gained unauthorized access to the emails of the company’s CEO and three other senior WIP staff members.

It is alleged that the men were assisted by 36-year-old IT Specialist, Winston Henry, who was charged for similar offences on Monday, February 7, 2022.

They were all granted bail in the sum of $400,000 to appear in the Corporate Area Parish Court on March 23,2022.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com