Three bodies found in sinkhole Hanover

Jamaica Crime News: [Mckoy’s News] Police are investigating the gruesome discovery of the bodies of three men found in Santoy, Hanover, Tuesday, May 26.

The bodies are believed to be those of Chescott Douglas, Sean Russell and Juvane Anderson, all from Hanover. They are said to be between 22 and 30 years old.

Relatives identified the bodies by clothing and personal items.

Reports are that the bodies were found in a sinkhole in Phoenix Town, in Santoy.

Relatives had reported the three men missing after four of them went to Santoy, April 22 to conduct business. It is believed the men were ambushed, one escaped but three were shot and killed and their bodies dumped.

Police have been searching for the men and Tuesday sought the help of the fire department to retrieve the bodies from the sinkhole.