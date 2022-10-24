Pedal Cyclist Killed in Vehicular Collision in St. Catherine

Three American Women Killed in Fatal St James Crash

Leave a Comment / By / October 24, 2022

Three American women were killed in a deadly crash at the intersection of the Ironshore main road and Morgan’s Road in St. James, on Sunday, October 23.

They have been identified as Donna Brown, 55, of Winter Gardens, Florida in the United States of America (USA), Sandra Reid, 59, and Savana Lee, 25, both of Minneola, also in Florida, USA.

According to reports, about 12:20 a.m., a Subaru and a Toyota Axio were traveling in opposite directions along the roadway when they collided at the traffic light at the intersection.

The three female passengers in the Toyota Axio were thrown from the vehicle and suffered multiple injuries. They were taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The drivers of both vehicles, as well as another passenger in the Toyota Axio, were admitted at hospital for treatment.

Both drivers have since been warned for prosecution.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com