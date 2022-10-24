Three American Women Killed in Fatal St James Crash

Three American women were killed in a deadly crash at the intersection of the Ironshore main road and Morgan’s Road in St. James, on Sunday, October 23.
They have been identified as Donna Brown, 55, of Winter Gardens, Florida in the United States of America (USA), Sandra Reid, 59, and Savana Lee, 25, both of Minneola, also in Florida, USA.
According to reports, about 12:20 a.m., a Subaru and a Toyota Axio were traveling in opposite directions along the roadway when they collided at the traffic light at the intersection.
The three female passengers in the Toyota Axio were thrown from the vehicle and suffered multiple injuries. They were taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. The drivers of both vehicles, as well as another passenger in the Toyota Axio, were admitted at hospital for treatment.
Both drivers have since been warned for prosecution.