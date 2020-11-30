Thousands tuned in to Reggae Sunsplash virtual return

Organisers of Reggae Sunsplash say more than 100,000 people from more than 28 countries watched the return of show  live and post-live online over the weekend.

After a 14-year hiatus, the brand was re-introduced virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers say they are pleased with the response to the show which boasted two nights of strong performances which were well-received by reggae and dancehall lovers, despite the late start and a few glitches.

Executive Producer of Reggae Sunsplash Tyrone Wilson indicated that the power of reggae and brand Jamaica was on show with more than four continents represented among viewers. The United States represented the biggest audience, 19.4 per cent, followed by Jamaica with 13.5 per cent.

