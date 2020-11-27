Thousands disappointed as viewing of Maradona’s body cut short

The body of Diego Maradona has been laid to rest outside Buenos Airer, the capital of Argentina, where he died Wednesday

Tens of thousands of Argentinians were unable to get a view of the body of the world football icon, Diego Maradona, after the viewing was curt short at the Presidential Palace Thursday evening.

The body was lying in state from Thursday morning following the death of one of the best footballers that ever lived. People lined up for hours to see the body. International media are reporting that the arrangement between the Government and family was that viewing would end about 4 p.m. local time. But when that time came the line extended for considerable distances outside and people who had been waiting for hours had not got into the palace. An extension was given to 7 p.m.

As that time approached and people were told there would be no extension, some started trying to get over the Palace fences, other threw missiles and disorder broke out. The family shut down the viewing at 7 p.m. and the body was transported about an hour away to a cemetery where Maradona’s mother and father are buried.

His body was interred there late Thursday.