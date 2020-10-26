Thoughts & Prayers for Beenie Man

A number of Industry players have been sending prayers and best wishes for Veteran Dancehall Star Beenie Man who fainted during his mother’s funeral in St. Elisabeth yesterday (Oct.25).

Singer Tarrus Riley wrote: “Chanting for Strength n Peace Itinually for di Doc @kingbeenieman JAH GUIDE N PROTECT U N UR FAMILY 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Video has surfaced from the event showing the entertainer in the crowd at the gravesite for his mother, Lilleth Sewell, and an emotional beanie Man can be seen collapsing into the arms of men around him.

He was rushed to hospital.

Lilleth Sewell passed away after suffering a stroke and was hospitalised for some time.

After she was discharged from the University Hospital of the West Indies, she died a few weeks later in September.