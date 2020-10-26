Thoughts & Prayers for Beenie Man

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A number of Industry players have been sending prayers and best wishes for Veteran Dancehall Star Beenie Man who fainted during his mother’s funeral in St. Elisabeth yesterday (Oct.25).

Singer Tarrus Riley wrote: “Chanting for Strength n Peace Itinually for di Doc @kingbeenieman JAH GUIDE N PROTECT U N UR FAMILY 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

Video has surfaced from the event showing the entertainer in the crowd at the gravesite for his mother, Lilleth Sewell, and an emotional beanie Man can be seen collapsing into the arms of men around him.

He was rushed to hospital.

Lilleth Sewell passed away after suffering a stroke and was hospitalised for some time.

After she was discharged from the University Hospital of the West Indies, she died a few weeks later in September.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....