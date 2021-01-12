Thoughts by Simone Fruit Tree Dewar

There is something about cultures and sounds and environments. One such entertainment company and their team is carving away at making and curating different types of projects. The team and company is called Push A Yute Inc. And for the past year they have been pushing and putting out projects.

There latest project set to release this January is a six-track spoken word EP by “Simone Fruit Tree Dewar”. She’s an author, spoken word poet and she’s releasing her debut spoken word EP titled “THOUGHTS”. This is a niche project as she pointed out. She’s been writing for 20 years and have finally decided to publish her works within the last year. She released 3 books over the course of 2020 and she plans on releasing two more EPs during the first 6 months of the year.

The label (Push A Yute) made us aware that because of writing and performing commitments we will be watching her progress before during the course of the year. Covid has played a big role in the replanning and rescheduling of her projects and shows.

The project has 6 tracks plus an intro and outro. Its beautifully balanced and produced with soundscapes from Makonnen Hanna and Vivian Thomas. Simone uses these poems as windows for our thoughts and everyday living. Poems like “Seed” reminds us of the everyday idea of what you sow you reap. Things we as a human race need to pay attention to. Then with others like “Thoughts” which questions where we get our thoughts and visions from. It speaks of how we see other via our thoughts and assumptions. There is something there for everyone especially if you’re a fan and lover of Spoken Word.

The project is being distributed by VPAL and its good to see our peoples backing our culture. Meaning we are more than Reggae and Dancehall. We are Jamaicans with an eclectic background, tradition and culture. Time to let the world embrace more of us.