Thompson Town High mourns death of teacher

Members of staff and students of the Thompson Town High School in Clarendon are mourning the death of a teacher who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Dead is Ryan Brown, a teacher of the science of Thompson Town High.

Brown was reportedly killed on Friday, May 1. Reports are that Mr. Brown left his home for an undisclosed location in the parish. He was later discovered in the Four Paths community at around 4 pm when residents heard explosions and summoned the police. His body was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

The Thompson Town High School published news of Brown’s passing via their Facebook page on Monday.

“In the midst of life, there is death. It’s with tears and a heavy heart that Thompson Town High School posts this news. We have lost a past student who became a (teaching) colleague, Mr. Ryan Brown,” the school’s Facebook post said.

An outpouring of condolences has since been expressed by friends, families and colleagues.

Meanwhile, the Clarendon police have launched a probe into the fatal shooting incident.

Brown is the second educator to be slain in Jamaica in less than a month. On April 9, Excelsior High School Vice-Principal, Colleen Walker, was shot by a gunman at her Queensbury, St Andrew home.