Thompson-Herah wins women’s 110m over Richardson and Jackson at the Prefontaine Classic

Thompson-Herah
Thompson-Herah

Back-to-back Olympic sprint champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked 10.79 second to win the women’s 100 metre race at the Wanda Diamond League Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, May 28.

The Jamaican ran 10.54 seconds at Prefontaine last year, the second-best time in history, and has dealt with Achilles and shoulder injuries this spring.

American Sha’Carri Richardson placed second in an identical time of 10.92 second with Jamaican Shericka Jackson.

Britain’s Diana Asher-Smith finished fourth.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 2008 and 2012 Olympic champion, remains fastest in the world this year with a 10.67 from three weeks ago.

 

