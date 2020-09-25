Thompson-Herah Wins Again, Forte Second In Doha

As the 2020 Wanda Diamond League meeting come to a close at the Doha Sports Club in Qatar World Leader and double Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah score wins in the women’s 100m.

Thompson-Herah, the Jamaican’s favourite in the 100m, dominated the field to win the event in 10.87 seconds ahead of Ivory Coast’s world 100m and 200m silver medallist Mari-Jose Ta Lou, who clocked 11.21 seconds.

Meanwhile in the men’s 200m race, Jamaican Julian Forte finished second in a season-best 20.39 seconds improvement on his 20.71 seconds at Jamaica College in early July behind winner Ivory Coast Arthur Cisse who stopped the clock at 20.23 seconds in National Record while Christophe Lemaite of France was third in 20.68 seconds.