Thompson Herah Set a World-leading Time of 10.85 in Rome Diamond League

Jamaica’s Olympic Games double sprint champion Elaine Thompson Herah set 100 meters world-leading time of 10.85 seconds in her international season debut on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Rome at the third stop on the Wanda Diamond League circuit this season, at the 49th edition of the Pietro Mennea Golden Gala inside the Stadio Olimpico.

The 28-year-old, making her first appearance of the year outside her homeland this year served notice of her intention to defend her Olympic sprint titles in Tokyo next year.

The final Diamond League meeting of the season takes place in Doha on Friday, September 25.