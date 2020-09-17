Thompson Herah Set a World-leading Time of 10.85 in Rome Diamond League

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica’s Olympic Games double sprint champion Elaine Thompson Herah set 100 meters world-leading time of 10.85 seconds in her international season debut on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in Rome at the third stop on the Wanda Diamond League circuit this season, at the 49th edition of the Pietro Mennea Golden Gala inside the Stadio Olimpico.

The 28-year-old, making her first appearance of the year outside her homeland this year served notice of her intention to defend her Olympic sprint titles in Tokyo next year.

The final Diamond League meeting of the season takes place in Doha on Friday, September 25.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....