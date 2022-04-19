Thompson-Herah Runs World-leading 10.89 at Golden Games

Back-to-back Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked the fastest women’s 100m in the world this year at the Golden Games in California.

Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah won her semi-final in 10.89 seconds in what was her first outdoor 100m of the season.

She then opted out of the final, which was won by American Twanisha Terry in a wind-aided 10.77 secs.

Gabby Thomas, third in the 100m, set the fastest time of the season over 200m – her preferred distance.

Thomas, the Olympic bronze medallist in the event, won in 22.02 secs while fellow American Fred Kerley won the men’s equivalent in 19.80 secs.

World 100m champion Christian Coleman, who is returning to the competition this season after serving an 18-month ban for missing three drug tests, was announced at the start of the 200m but did not run.

