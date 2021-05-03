Thompson-Herah runs season-best 10.78 to win 100m in Florida

Defending sprint double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah ran the second-fastest time in the world this year. She stops the clock at 10.78 second to win the 100m at the Pure Athletics Elite Meet in Clermont, Florida on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

American Sha’Carri Richardson has run faster with her time of 10.72 second at the Miramar South Florida Invitation over two weeks ago.

It was a Jamaica 1-2-3 in the race as Natalliah Whyte clocked 11.08 for second place with Ashanti Moore third in 11.10.

In the men’s 100m was won by Antigua’s Cejhae Greene who ran 10.02 second to win ahead of Jamaica’s Deage 2011 World champion Yohan Blake was given the same time. Incidentally, both men ran the same time, 9.98 seconds, the preliminaries.