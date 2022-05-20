Thompson-Herah Pulls out of Diamond League Birmingham Showdown

Jamaican back-to-back Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has pulled out of Saturday’s 100m meeting with Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in Birmingham.

Organisers said the 29-year-old withdrew “out of an abundance of caution after she experienced some discomfort in training”.

Despite the absence of Thompson-Herah – the second-fastest woman in history – there remains a strong field.

Thompson-Herah was down to face compatriot Olympic bronze winner Shericka Jackson, Britain’s Diana Asher-Smith and Daryll Netia, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland, and Americans Gabrielle Thomas, Destiny Smith-Barnett, and Cambrea Sturgis in the women’s 100 metres at the meet.

Asher-Smith, the world 200m champion, finished third behind Olympic bronze winner Thomas and Jackson over the longer distance in last week’s Diamond League opener in Doha.

American collegiate champion Sturgis has the fastest time of any of the field over 100m this year after clocking 10.87 seconds last month.

