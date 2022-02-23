Thompson-Herah Finished Second in Sprint Showdown with Swoboda in Poland

Jamaica’s five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah, finished second to home 60 metres star Ewa Swoboda final at the ORLEN Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland on Tuesday, February 22.

The 29-year-old Jamaican, meanwhile, was looking to test herself again after running 7.08 to win in Birmingham on Saturday, with sub-seven seconds the aim.

Thompson-Herah posted a season-best 7.04 seconds to take the silver behind Poland’s 2019 European indoor 60-metres champion Swoboda who won in a meeting record 7.03 seconds.