Thompson-Herah Announces FastElaine Foundation

Back-to-back Olympic double sprint champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, officially announced the establishment of The FastElaine Foundation, on Sunday, December 5.

The foundation will focus on helping vulnerable teenagers mainly from under-served communities to assist with material things like providing school supplies and introducing a feeding programme as well as emotional support in the form of counselling for those affected.

The 29-year-old, Thompson-Herah, first announced her intention to establish a foundation during an interview on Miss Kitty Live, last month.

Thompson-Herah became the third Jamaican woman to win World Athletes of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2021, a ceremony held virtually on Wednesday, December 1, after Merlene Ottey who won in 1990 and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013.