Thompson-Herah and Crouser are NACAC Female Athlete of the Year

Jamaica’s Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and the USA’s Olympic Discus champion Ryan Crouser have been named 2021 North America, Central America, and Caribbean Athletics Association, (NACAC) female and male athlete of the year.

The 29-year-old Thompson Herah who ended her 2021 season, as the world-leading 100m and 200m at 10.54 seconds and 21.53 seconds and the Olympic 100m, 200m, and 4x100m champion, Diamond League 100M champion, and national 100m and 200m records, second fastest of all time.

Only five women this century have ended a season with the fastest times in both the 100m and 200m. Coming into the season, four of those five were Jamaican. And this season, Thompson-Herah became the first woman ever to repeat that feat following her 2016 success.

Along the way, Thompson-Herah went under the 10.80-second barrier 15 times. Only her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, has more. However, Thompson-Herah is the queen of sub-10.70 runs, with four, one more than Flo Jo.

Thompson-Herah, Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson completed the Tokyo women’s 100m medal podium, and the three Jamaicans have combined for 34 runs under 11 seconds this year.

The 28-year-old Crouser won gold at the Tokyo Olympics as well as the Diamond League trophy. The American set the men’s shot put standard indoors and out this past season.