Thompson Herah among Top Five Female World Athlete of the Year Finalists

Double Olympic sprint champion, Elaine Thompson Herah, was named among the top five finalists for the 2020 Female World Athlete of the Year 2020 award. The winner will be announced on stage virtually at World Athlete of the Year award on December 5, 2020.

The 28-year-old Thompson Herah went undefeated in her seven 100m races this year and recorded a world-leading 10.85 seconds in the process.

Thompson Herah would become the third Jamaican woman to win after Merlene Ottey won in 1990 and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013. She is the only Jamaican, who has been nominated for either the Male or Female Athlete of the Year award for 2020.

The other four women finalists are Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia), who set a world record of 14:06.62 over 5000m and was second in the 5000m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Monaco; Sifan Hassan, (Netherlands), who also set a world record in the one hour run as well as a European record of 29:36.67 over 10,000m, the fourth-fastest performance in history.

Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir, who won the world half marathon title and twice broke the world half marathon record for a women-only race was also named among the finalists, as was Yulimar Rojas, (Venezuela), who was undefeated in four triple jump competitions indoors and outdoors and broke the world indoor triple jump record with 15.43m.

The male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2020 to be staged as a virtual event on Saturday, December 5, 2020, and streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube channel, its Facebook page, and via Twitter.

Voting procedure for 2020 World Athletes of the Year A three-way voting process determined the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via our social media platforms. The Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.