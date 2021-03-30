Thomas clocks PB and world-leading at Texas Relays

Jamaican and Louisiana State University (LSU) senior Damion Thomas fresh off his NCAA indoor success after he clocked a personal best and world-leading 13.22 seconds (1.3m/s) to win the men’s 110m hurdles event on Saturday, March 27, 2021, third and final day of the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.

Thomas, the World Athletics Under-20 110m hurdles gold medallist who also attained the Olympic Games qualifying mark (13.32 seconds), beat his previous best of 13.44 seconds, set in 2018 in Eugene, Oregon, and climbed to number eight on the all-time Jamaican list.