This man turned an airplane into his home and the inside looks pretty special

Modest

The Boeing 727 offers a lot of space, but Campbell lives quite modestly in his unusual home. He sleeps on a futon, cooks using a microwave and a toaster, eats mainly cereals and canned food, and builds a lot of improvised equipment himself.

Accomplishment

We’re not sure if we’d like to live in this plane like Campbell does, but we’re definitely impressed with what he managed to do! Just look at this airplane; doesn’t it look cool? It must feel so good to accomplish something huge like this.

Take a look at the video below to see the entire interior of this amazing airplane home: