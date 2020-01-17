This is the Innocent/Mentally Ill man Quada & Friends allegedly Beat & Burned Alive

ST ANDREWJamaica — Police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Shauquelle Clarke, otherwise called ‘Quada’, a recording artiste of Buff Bay, Portland with murder and arson.

Clarke was charged for the murder of 30-year-old Miguel Williams in Sterling Castle Heights, St Andrew on April 17, 2019, after he turned himself into the police accompanied by his attorney on Tuesday, January 14. He was charged following a question and answer session.

Reports are that about 3:45 pm, Williams was allegedly beaten, set ablaze and his house torched by Clarke and others.

Clarke now joins fellow accused 30-year-old Andrew Breakcliffe, otherwise called ‘Grinch’, of a Sterling Castle Heights address who was also charged with murder and arson in December 2019.

The court date for Clarke has not yet been finalized, the police said.

