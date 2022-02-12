Thirty-six-year-old Alecion Allen Missing, from St Thomas

Thirty-six-year-old Alecion Allen of Duhaney Pen in Morant Bay, St. Thomas has been missing since Sunday, February 06.

She is of dark complexion, stout build, about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall and has a wart over her right eye.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 3:00 p.m., Allen took her children to a river in Belvedere and left in fear that someone was trying to harm her. When last seen she was dressed in a white blouse, white skirt and a white scarf on her head. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alecion Allen is asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

