Third Person Dies from Septic Tank Fumes at Moneague College

A third person has died as a result of the poisonous gases from the septic tank at the Moneague College in St Ann.

Beresford Gordon, 46, of Church Pen Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, died at the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital this morning after being admitted in an unconscious state on Monday.

Gordon’s co-workers 46-year-old Kirk Kerr of Shelter Rock, Spanish Town, and 56-year-old Joslyn Henry of Rivoli, Spanish Town, died yesterday after being knocked out by poisonous fumes from a septic tank they were cleaning at the college.

According to reports, one worker stepped in with a shovel after pumping the waste from the tank to loosen hardened waste materials. However, the fumes began to severely affect him, forcing one coworker, then the other, to go into the tank and help, but both ran into difficulties.

The police were alerted, and the men were rescued with the help of Jamaica Defence Force troops from the neighboring Moneague training camp and firemen.

Kerr and Henry were pronounced dead on the spot, while Gordon was taken to the hospital.

He passed away early this morning.