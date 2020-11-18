Thiem outshines Nadal in a high-quality match at ATP Finals

Dominic Thiem of Austria became the first man to move into the last four of the ATP Finals event in London by produced a fearless display of attacking tennis to beat Rafeal Nadal of Spain 7-6(7) 7-6(4) in a high-quality duel to book his place in the last four at the ATP Finals on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The 27-year-old, Austrian struck 37 clean winners to claim his second round-robin victory and reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas’s narrow defeat of Andrey Rublev later guaranteed the Austrian a semi-final spot with a match to spare.

Crucially he saved a couple of set points in the first tiebreak before whipping away a forehand to take an opening set in which there was barely a cigarette paper between the two.

The 20-time Grand slam champion Nadal had two set points in the first-set tie-break but could not convert with Thiem eventually securing the win on his fifth match point.

Thiem’s qualification was secured when Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Andrey Rublev.

Defending champion Tsitsipas survived a match point as he won 6-1 4-6 7-6 (8-6) in Tuesday’s other match of Group London 2020.

Tsitsipas will play Nadal on Thursday with the winner joining Thiem in the semi-finals, while Rublev is eliminated after two defeats from two.