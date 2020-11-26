Thief shot dead on farm

Jamaica News: An alleged thief was shot dead on a farm in St Mary after he confronted the farmer who accosted him.

Dead is twenty-seven-year-old Ricardo Taylor otherwise called ‘Snakeman’ and ‘Hot Head’ of Frontier district, Port Maria in St. Mary. Police report that Taylor was fatally shot during a confrontation with a licensed firearm holder after he was caught stealing crops at a farm in Trinity district in the parish on Tuesday, November 24.

Reports are that about 6:05 a.m., a licenced firearm holder went to his farm and saw Taylor and another man stealing bananas and plantains. He then called out to the men. One of them ran. However, Taylor was fatally shot after he confronted the licenced firearm holder.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).