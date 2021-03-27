Thief Caught On Camera Stealing Over Half a Million Dollars in St. Andrew – Video

As crime increases, every day so does technology, which means that criminals will not be able to get away from the law as easily as they used to.

Previously a security guard was robbed at the University of the West Indies and now just recently in St. Andrew on March 17, a man was caught on CCTV camera, breaking into a car and stealing something. It was later discovered that the thief stole over half a million dollars from the vehicle which was being kept in a package.

The St. Andrew Nothern division of police is asking the public for any information that might lead to the arrest of the person. People with assisting information can call 876 – 924- 9211 or reach out to the crime top line at 311.

Check out the footage below.