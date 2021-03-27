Thief Caught On Camera Stealing Over Half a Million Dollars in St. Andrew – Video

Thief Caught On Camera Stealing Over Half a Million Dollars in St. Andrew – Video
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

As crime increases, every day so does technology, which means that criminals will not be able to get away from the law as easily as they used to.

Previously a security guard was robbed at the University of the West Indies and now just recently in St. Andrew on March 17, a man was caught on CCTV camera, breaking into a car and stealing something. It was later discovered that the thief stole over half a million dollars from the vehicle which was being kept in a package.

The St. Andrew Nothern division of police is asking the public for any information that might lead to the arrest of the person. People with assisting information can call 876 – 924- 9211 or reach out to the crime top line at 311.

Check out the footage below.

 

https://yardhype.com/thief-caught-on-camera-stealing-over-half-a-million-dollars-video/

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....