There are Rules to Every Dangerous Game: Pablo Don’s Death

As stated in our previous article, Pablo Don was warned about flossing his riches in that area. There were so many warnings because he made his money illegally. He was not a working class person who woke up everyday to go to work at 9:00am, and came home 8 hours later, and worked so hard for years that he gained his wealth from an honest living. Maybe that would have spared him a little. But he instead did it illegally, and boasted among the people who sadly did not have it like he did. Sadly, though he had this side to his personality, no one reported that he took part in gang behaviour, badness, or was a real threat to the community.

On the contrary, there are people who are in other positions, who made legal money, who still suffered a similar fate. This is a trend amongst famous people, especially rappers. Just three years ago, rapper Pop Smoke died because he posted his location. He was killed within the hour. Just weeks ago, another rup and coming rapper was murdered five minutes after telling his enemies to “come to his house if they wwant smoke.”, and there are endless examples of similar instances.

Which begs the question: is “flossing” the same thing as someone enjoying their wealth? Is this what these victims were doing? Or, is there a line that differentiates the two?

In Pablo Don’s case, and by extension, everyone else who died a similar death, we have to look at both sides of the story. What about the point of view of the people who were around him?

It is common knowledge that poverty is an avenue to crime. Desperate times count for desperate measures. If a person has to make ends meet to experience basic needs, they will do it. If a person constantly taunts someone else with an action that they cannot perform, envy will grow, and with envy comes retaliation.

Furthermore, some reports stated that Pablo Don would often give some of these people money. If you give handouts, people will expect such. Therefore, if you suddenly stop giving them their occasional supply, they will get defensive. We see instances of this even in our regular lives. You give a homeless man money, he keeps coming back for more, then when you don’t have spare change one day, he takes it as disrespect. Sure, they are not entitled to your money, but you cannot reason with people who do not understand what it is like to live your life or in your class.

It was not right for Paul to lose his life, especially if the speculations about the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are true. I just hope that the readers of this article decide that experience is not the best teacher, because if you have to experience this to learn, it is already too late.

