The Zodiac Killer, Part 2

To support his serial killer tendencies, the Zodiac Killer wrote letters and sent them to the Vallejo Times Herald, the San Francisco Chronicle, and the San Francisco Examiner. All letters were nearly identical. According to a psychiatrist, the letters were written by “someone you would expect to be brooding and isolated.”

The letters took credit for the shootings at Lake Herman Road and Blue Rock Springs. Each letter included one-third of a 408-symbol cryptogram which the killer claimed contained his identity. It is almost as if this serial killer set the criteria for all others to follow, which is represented in multiple TV shows. Mr. Zodiac demanded that the letters be printed on each paper’s front page, and sent a threat in case they weren’t. He threatened, if they did not appear on the papers’ front page, that he would “cruse around all weekend killing lone people in the night then move on to kill again, until I end up with a dozen people over the weekend.”

The Chronicle published its third of the cryptogram on page four of the next day’s edition, three pages later than what the Zodiac Killer requested. Printed beside the code was an article that quoted Vallejo Police Chief Jack E. Stiltz as saying “We’re not satisfied that the letter was written by the murderer” and requested the writer send a second letter with more facts to prove his identity. All three parts were eventually published, though the threatened murders did not happen.

On August 7, 1969, another letter was received at The San Francisco Examiner with the salutation “Dear Editor This is the Zodiac speaking.”, this being the first time the killer established himself with this name. This letter acted as a response to Chief Stiltz’s request for more details that would prove his three previous killings: Faraday, Jensen, and Ferrin. The Zodiac Killer included in the letter, details about the murders that had not yet been released to the public, as well as a message to the police that “they will have me” when they cracked his code.

On the following day, Donald and Bettye Harden of Salinas, California, cracked the 408-symbol cryptogram, which contained a misspelled message in which the killer seemed to reference “The Most Dangerous Game”. In this letter, Mr. Zodiac said that he was collecting slaves for his afterlife. No name appears in this decoded text, and the killer said that he would not give away his identity because it would slow down or stop his slave collection.

“I like killing people because it is so much fun it is more fun than killing wild game in the forrest because man is the most dangerous anamal of all to kill something gives me the most thrilling experence it is even better than getting your rocks off with a girl the best part of it is thae when I die I will be reborn in paradice and all the I have killed will become my slaves I will not give you my name because you will try to sloi down or atop my collectiog of slaves for my afterlife.”

—The solution to Zodiac’s 408-symbol cipher, solved in August 1969, including faithful transliterations of spelling and grammar errors in the original. The meaning, if any, of the final eighteen letters has not been determined.

Confirmed Murders

Although investigations only revealed seven confirmed victims, two of whom survived, the Zodiac Killer claimed to have committed 37 murders.

The confirmed murders are:

Shot and killed on December 20, 1968 on Lake Herman Road:

David Arthur Faraday, 17,

Betty Lou Jensen, 16

In the parking lot of Blue Rock Springs Park in Vallejo.

Michael Renault Mageau, 19,

Darlene Elizabeth Ferrin, 22:

shot on July 4, 1969. While Mageau survived the attack, Ferrin was pronounced dead on arrival at Kaiser Foundation Hospital.

Bryan Calvin Hartnell, 20

Cecelia Ann Shepard, 22

Stabbed on September 27, 1969, at Lake Berryessa in Napa County. Hartnell survived eight stab wounds to the back, but Shepard died as a result of her injuries on September 29, 1969.

Paul Lee Stine, 29: shot and killed on October 11, 1969, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood in San Francisco.

