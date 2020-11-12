The Weeknd to perform Super Bowl 2021 half-time show

Pop star The Weeknd is set to perform the coveted half-time show at next year’s Super Bowl.

The singer follows in the footsteps of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, whose performance in Florida this February was watched by 104 million people.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has become one of the biggest chart stars of the last decade, with more than 45 platinum and singles and albums.

His recent album After Hours topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic, while the lead single Blinding Lights became the longest-running top five single on the US Hot 100.

The 30-year-old has previously won three Grammy Awards, including best urban contemporary album for 2016’s Beauty Behind The Madness and 2018’s Starboy.