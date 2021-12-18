The UK raises rates for the first time in three years

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years, in response to calls to tackle surging price rises.

The increase to 0.25% from 0.1% followed data this week that showed prices climbing at the fastest pace for 10 years.

It came despite fears the Omicron variant could slow the economy by causing people to spend less.

The Bank’s action is set to increase the mortgage costs of some homeowners.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said it needed to tackle strong inflationary pressures building up in the economy.

Inflation is now running at 5.1%, the highest in a decade, and he expects it to rise further early next year.

A rise in wholesale gas prices is still a big factor driving inflation, and that is continuing to push up domestic energy bills.

But one business group said the interest rate rise would do little to stop prices going up since costs were being pushed higher by global factors largely outside the Bank’s control.