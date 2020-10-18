The touch that caused cussing

A World class footballer is being severely criticized for touching. Not

touching another player in an aggressive manner but reaching out

and touching a female referee.

The move was made by Sergio Aguero, striker for Manchester united

, during a match Saturday against Arsenal in the English Premier

League. After the lineswoman made a call, Aguero put out his arm

and held her around the shoulder before she knocked his arm away.

Social media has erupted with comments. Some are reminding that

the new rules say a player touching an official may be sent off the

field – with a red card — or otherwise given a Yellow Card. Neither

punishment was issued to Aguero. The disciplinary body for the

League says his touch didn’t seem aggressive or intended to

intimidate. Others said he wouldn’t have done it if the official wasn’t

a woman and that makes it sexist.

Others are saying ‘Hey guys, let’s just play football.”