The touch that caused cussing

A World class footballer is being severely criticized for touching. Not
touching another player in an aggressive manner but reaching out
and touching a female referee.
The move was made by Sergio Aguero, striker for Manchester united
, during a match Saturday against Arsenal in the English Premier
League. After the lineswoman made a call, Aguero put out his arm
and held her around the shoulder before she knocked his arm away.
Social media has erupted with comments. Some are reminding that
the new rules say a player touching an official may be sent off the
field – with a red card — or otherwise given a Yellow Card. Neither
punishment was issued to Aguero. The disciplinary body for the
League says his touch didn’t seem aggressive or intended to
intimidate. Others said he wouldn’t have done it if the official wasn’t
a woman and that makes it sexist.
Others are saying ‘Hey guys, let’s just play football.”