The Return of Reggae Sunsplash Hit by Covid-19

Organisers of Reggae Sunsplash has announced that the event has been rescheduled from this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event was initially set for November 6-8 2020 at the Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St. Ann.

In a release, organisers say the rescheduling comes based on the observance of the impact that the coronavirus has been having, on the various sectors.

It says the global response to COVID-19 has been varied, and large gatherings remain a concern even as some activity resumes across the world.

A new date for the music festival has not yet been announced.