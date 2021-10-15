The Police List Two Men and a Female, as Persons of Interest

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has listed two men and a woman, as Persons of Interest in the Divisions of St Elizabeth, St Andrew Central, and Kingston West.

The men have been identified as, 47-year-old Derrick Robinson, a farmer of Haughton district, Lacovia in St Elizabeth, and he is urged to report to the Lacovia police by midday on Friday, October 15.

Thirty-year-old Shamar Bell of Torrington Park, and he is urged to report to the Cross Roads Police station in St Andrew, by midday, on Friday, October 15.

Twenty-year-old Patricia Nash of Tivoli Gardens, Kingston 30, is also being urged to report to the Denham Town police by midday today, October 15.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the three persons, or have information that could assist the police are being asked to contact the Lacovia police at 876-966-6844, the Cross Roads Police at 876-926-6657, or the Denham Town police at 876-948-6443.

