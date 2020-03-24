The Police have Recorded Over 16 Murders Within the Time Span of 48 Hours

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Following eight murders between Sunday morning and Monday morning, there were eight more murders throughout the duration of Monday.

These murders included:

1.       An uncle being the main suspect in the shooting death of his nephew

2.       A man allegedly bludgeoned his brother to death

3.       The  triple murder on McKenley Crescent in South St Andrew

4.       A murder on Barnett Street, Montego Bay

5.       One murder in Flanker, Montego Bay

6.       Two murders in White House in Westmoreland

While yesterday:

1.       A man was shot and killed in Lime Tree Area of Flanker, Montego Bay

2.       Three people were killed in separate incidents in St. Andrew

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....