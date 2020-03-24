The Police have Recorded Over 16 Murders Within the Time Span of 48 Hours

Following eight murders between Sunday morning and Monday morning, there were eight more murders throughout the duration of Monday.
These murders included:
1. An uncle being the main suspect in the shooting death of his nephew
2. A man allegedly bludgeoned his brother to death
3. The triple murder on McKenley Crescent in South St Andrew
4. A murder on Barnett Street, Montego Bay
5. One murder in Flanker, Montego Bay
6. Two murders in White House in Westmoreland
While yesterday:
1. A man was shot and killed in Lime Tree Area of Flanker, Montego Bay
2. Three people were killed in separate incidents in St. Andrew