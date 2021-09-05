The Nicole Reid Show – Real topic! Real People

Nicole Reid is a Mother, A Worship Leader a Radio Personality, and TV Host, Former Radio Presenter at Kool 97 Fm Jamaica, Vybz 93 FM Jamaica, and Choice Gospel Radio Brooklyn NY, She was born in the cool parish of Manchester, attended high school there then moved to Kingston where she furthered her studies she attended the Mico Teachers College for a year after which she realized that teaching was not her passion, so she moved on to The Hotel Industry where she worked in the Entertainment field and worked on Negril TV as a Presenter and Producer until she permanently moved to Radio.

Her passion for the media Industry grew and she started Hosting Events, Voicing Commercials, ETC Nicole has had the opportunity to interview not just local Celebrities but Internationals, and a few big names such as Pebo Bryson, Roberta Flack, Regina Bell, and Maxie Priest just to name a few, Nicole decided to Migrate to the US and continued working on Radio. She is now the Founder of “The Nicole Reid Show “ A Show that has hosted many Individuals with names that carry weight And have had many persons shared their story on her Platform, Stories that have changed the life of many.

The show is on every Friday night at 9:00 PM Eastern time. Tune In To “The Nicole Reid Show “ Real Topics Real People!