“The Latest Advances in Prostate Cancer Treatments”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, and is twice as common as the next most frequent type. Figures also show that African American and Caribbean descendant have a greater risk of prostate cancer than people of other races. Plus, in these populations prostate cancer is also more likely to be aggressive or advanced. This year in the US alone, an estimated 240,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, with around 60% of cases being made up of men aged 50 or above.

Many men who develop prostrate cancer do not experience any symptoms. In most cases, the first signs of disease are found during a routine ‘screening,’ which means testing for a disease even if you have no symptoms. The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and digital rectal examination (DRE) are the two tests carried out to screen for prostate cancer, with both designed to detect cancer early.

More than three million prostate cancer survivors are living in the US. Although there are many types of treatment, surgical removal of the prostate is the most common approach. Dr. Jonathan Silberstein, chief of urologic oncology at the Memorial Healthcare System in South Florida, says that over the past decade there has been a revolution in the way this surgery is performed. Methods have moved from large incisions and several days in hospital to a most innovative and cutting-edge robotic surgical approach that allows precise and careful removal of the prostate with minimal damage to surrounding tissues, together with better preservation of the nerves that influence erections and continence. Most patients who choose robotic surgery are able to leave the hospital either the same day or the next morning following surgery.

The Uro-oncology program at the Memorial Healthcare System offers a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach to urologic oncology care. We are able to offer state of the art care to assist in the diagnosis, surgical treatment, or medical treatment of advanced urologic malignancies. Our team has decades of experience managing and curing urologic malignancies, is widely published and, according to Dr. Silberstein, involved in future-looking clinical trials to bring the best and newest care possible to all our patients.

“As physicians, our focus is on the health, well-being, and healing of all patients. We are very fortunate to have an experienced team of doctors who work together to provide advanced treatments while delivering compassionate care to our patients,” stated Dr. Silberstein.

As a result, every year more men are surviving prostate cancer and winning back their lives. Prostate cancer can be a manageable disease if caught early and treated appropriately.