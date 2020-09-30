The road is closed at Chovey/Westmoreland Bridge due to a failure in the embankment. Please do not attempt to use this corridor, as more signicant movement in the embankment is expected. Alternative route, Grandie Hole.
The Junction road in St. Mary is now CLOSED
