The ‘Incredible Riddim’ Producing Hits From Vybz Kartel & Sikka Rymes, Sean Paul, Konshens And Charly Black

TJ Records has dropped a hit beat from their label, the music producer debuted the Incredible Riddim March 13 on YouTube, featuring some top names in the industry. The Worl’ Boss, Vybz Kartel has a collaboration with his Gaza subordinate Sikka Rymes and the other artistes blowing up the frequency are Sean Paul, Konshens and Charly Black.

The flagship track for the riddim is titled Incredible as well and is pioneered by the Gaza members Kartel and Sikka. The single is an original composition, sounding completely different from the other songs featured on the beat. Incredible is an easy sounding love song dedicated to their love interest. The lyrics are clean and the verses from each deejay synchronize flawlessly together.

Sean Paul adds his unique flare while he manipulates the riddim to produce his track Bend You Back. The deejay matches the flows of the beat pretty well, ultimately producing a great sounding tune and something you can dance to.

Konshens’ track Backaz has the same dance effect, as the deejay rides the riddim in a similar style. Like Sean P, his track is of a mature and sexually explicit nature, detailing their bawdy experiences with the females.

On to Charly Black’s version, which is quite similar to his counterparts, Sean and Konshens, but perhaps with a little more expletives. Nonetheless, the song, the style and nature of his track Sidung sounds exactly the same but varies differently as a result of his vocals. Black sings with more base in his voice, however he plays with his tones combining smooth singing with a deeper sounding, hardcore deejaying style.

All the songs sound great, however some artistes on the riddim are getting more airplay than others. As expected, the Gaza fans are highly tuned in for releases coming in from the Gaza camp. Vybz and Sikka’s single Incredible has the most view counts, accumulating over 130k and over 700 raving comments. These figures come in a little higher than the other release from Kartel yesterday. The deejay also dropped another track Thickiana, which has over 70k views.

Sean Paul comes in second place with his fans tapping on the play button for his track over 50k times since its release on YouTube. He’s also getting some great feedback, one fan said, “Sean the legend, can’t wait for the video, the consistent artist I have ever heard, likes for this guy” — a true statement indeed.

Konshens and Charly Black are lagging behind. Konshens is doing a little better than Black with over 12k view counts on his YT page and another 9,374 on his Instagram where he shared a clip of his track Backaz. Black has 8k view counts on his, but fans are surely showing a lot of love. Some of the fan feedback read: “ this hot nah lie famo” and “Your Version is the best ”.

Check out the tracks from all artistes featured on the Incredible Riddim below.

