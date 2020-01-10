The Healing Power of Turmeric

Turmeric is a bright yellow-orange spice commonly used in curries and sauces. It comes from the turmeric root. The spice has been used for its medicinal, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties for thousands of years.

Turmeric tea is one popular form of consuming turmeric. It has a unique but subtle flavor. The tea is also a great way to reap the following health benefits of turmeric.

Turmeric tea’s strong anti-inflammatory properties can help ease inflammation and swelling in people with arthritis. This reduces painful symptoms. One study found that an active compound in turmeric, called curcumin, was effective in reducing pain in patients with osteoarthritis.

TURMERIC TEA BENEFITS

1) Ease arthritis symptoms

2) Helps prevent Alzheimer’s disease

While research is still searching for what exactly causes Alzheimer’s disease, it seems as though the curcumin found in turmeric’s antioxidants prevent damage that can lead to Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. Even more importantly some research shows that turmeric can reduce the synaptic marker loss and the accumulation of amyloid, a link to Alzheimer’s development.

3) Helps prevent cancer

Turmeric tea has many medicinal properties including antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties could contribute to cancer prevention. The National Cancer Institute has recognized curcumin as an effective anti-carcinogen or substance that helps prevent cancer.

4) Maintains ulcerative colitis remission

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic condition that causes ulcers in the lower end of the gastrointestinal tract. Turmeric could help maintain remission from symptoms. According to the University of Maryland Medical Center, a study found that UC patients in remission had significantly lower relapse if the consumer turmeric.

5) Boosts the immune system

The medicinal properties in turmeric may be able to boost the immune system, even in people with immune disorders. One study theorized that turmeric can moderate the immune system.

6) Lowers cholesterol

Lower LDL (or bad) cholesterol can help reduce your risk of developing some serious conditions, including heart disease and stroke. There is evidence that turmeric is effective at doing just that. For example, a 2008 study, found that a low dose of curcumin was associated with reduced LDL and total cholesterol levels.

7) Can help treat uveitis

Uveitis is an inflammation of this iris which is a flat, colored, ring-shaped membrane behind the cornea of the eye, with an adjustable circular opening (pupil) in the center. Some early research has indicated that curcumin found turmeric may actually be as effective of a treatment as corticosteroids, but without the side effects.

HOW TO MAKE TURMERIC TEA

To make turmeric tea at home, follow these steps

A) Boil 3-4 cups of water on the stove

B) Add 2 teaspoons of turmeric and stir

C) Simmer for about 5-10 minutes

D) Strain the tea into another container

E) Add in honey, fresh squeezed lemon or orange juice and milk to taste

Enjoy!!!

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

January 2020