The Green Card process for permanent residence for the USA will require Jamaicans to be vaccinated.

This was announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC as a new requirement which comes into effect October 1.

The structure applies to applicants from all countries.

According to the US organization, owing to the fact the virus is a public health emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations, the disease creates unique challenges for the immigration-related medical evaluation.

COVID-19 meets the definition of severe acute respiratory syndromes as specified by Presidential Executive Order 13674, issued on July 31, 2014, thus making it a Class A inadmissible Condition.

Persons with compelling reasons why they can’t be vaccinated may be granted a blanket waiver based on health issues or another type of exemption based on moral or religious convictions.

The new requirement has come under immense criticism with detractors calling it a violation of human rights.

Contributed by HE Prof Dr Colin O Jarrett, Director of News and Current Affairs