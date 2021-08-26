The Green Card process for permanent residence for the USA will require Jamaicans to be vaccinated.

This was announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC as a new requirement which comes into effect October 1.

The structure applies to applicants from all countries.

According to the US organization, owing to the fact the virus is a public health emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations, the disease creates unique challenges for the immigration-related medical evaluation.
COVID-19 meets the definition of severe acute respiratory syndromes as specified by Presidential Executive Order 13674, issued on July 31, 2014, thus making it a Class A inadmissible Condition.
Persons with compelling reasons why they can’t be vaccinated may be granted a blanket waiver based on health issues or another type of exemption based on moral or religious convictions.
The new requirement has come under immense criticism with detractors calling it a violation of human rights.
Contributed by HE Prof Dr Colin O Jarrett, Director of News and Current Affairs

