The Grammys Rescheduled to April 3

After being postponed from their originally scheduled date of January 31 due to “uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant” of the coronavirus, a new date and location for the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony have been announced.

The ceremony is now scheduled for Sunday, April 3 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Trevor Noah remains the host of the 2022 Grammys.
It’s the second year in a row that the Grammy Awards have been postponed due to pandemic concerns.
 In November, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2022 show: Jon Batiste is the most nominated artist with 11 nods total, followed by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, and H.E.R. all receiving eight.

