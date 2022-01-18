The Grammys Rescheduled to April 3

After being postponed from their originally scheduled date of January 31 due to “uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant” of the coronavirus, a new date and location for the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony have been announced.

The ceremony is now scheduled for Sunday, April 3 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Trevor Noah remains the host of the 2022 Grammys.

It’s the second year in a row that the Grammy Awards have been postponed due to pandemic concerns.

In November, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 2022 show: Jon Batiste is the most nominated artist with 11 nods total, followed by Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, and H.E.R. all receiving eight.