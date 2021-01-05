The Grammys postponed

The Grammy Awards are being postponed.

Sources say the show may be moved to March.

Sources say that a combination of health and travel concerns, not least the spike in coronavirus cases in the show’s planned location of Los Angeles, led the Recording Academy and its network partner CBS to decide to postpone the show, which is scheduled to be hosted by “The Daily Show”‘s Trevor Noah, from its originally planned January 31st date.

For months, the Grammys have been contending with the countless complications involved in staging a major awards show that ordinarily has an audience of 18,000-plus people, self-billed as “Music’s Biggest Night”, during a pandemic.

The show, which has been plagued by controversies in three of the past four years  ranging from a lack of gender and racial diversity to the sudden ouster of Mason’s predecessor, Deborah Dugan, just days before the 2020 show,  stirred up another when nominations were announced late in November.

In an unprecedented snub, the Weeknd, one of the year’s most commercially and critically successful artists, received no nominations.

Beyoncé leads the contenders with nine,  an unexpectedly high profile, given that the superstar didn’t even release a new album during the eligibility period,  followed by six apiece for Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa.

