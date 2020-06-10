The Grammys Drop “Urban” from Award Categories

The Grammys are to stop using “urban” to describe music of black origin in its awards categories.

The prize for best urban contemporary album will be renamed best progressive R&B album, amongst other changes.

The Recording Academy said the changes had been made to ensure its awards were “inclusive and reflect[ed] the current state of the music industry”.

It follows Republic Records saying it would no longer use urban to describe its departments and music genres.

Tyler, the Creator – winner of best rap album at the 2020 Grammys – is among those who have criticised the use of urban in the event’s award categories.

Other changes at the Grammys include renaming best rap/sung performance as best melodic rap performance “to represent the inclusivity of the growing hybrid performance trends within the rap genre” – as artists like Drake and Post Malone blur the lines between spoken and sung delivery.

The award for best Latin rock, urban or alternative album has also been given a new title – best Latin rock or alternative album.

Organisers said the changes had been made “to migrate the genres of Latin urban and represent the current state and prominent representation in the Latin urban genres”.