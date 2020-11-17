The Future Is Now – Hamez Productions

I eat sleep and live my culture daily. I appreciate the transitions of life while watching and appreciating the youths who are also doing their best to push the culture forward. Like the old saying “Real knows real”. Jamaica is never short on talent especially in the world of entertainment. I dont think we need to also point out that the West Indies and Caribbean have been winning for the past 15yrs (ask RiRi).

There is a young talented producer who is finding himself punching above his belt and now working alongside grammy winners and billboard producers. His name is James Stewart better known to us and the world as “Hamez”. He started in the business as literally a child and now is growing into his own.

James is originally born in Kingston but grew up in Portmore Jamaica. He is an internet baby as they would say but he certainly has an old soul. Which allows him to appreciate music and the arts. A proper student of the game Hamez started when he was 10 at age 14 he was building his own beats and by 18 found himself working with the likes of Andrew Blaxxx and Sajay Productions in UK.

He composed the famous “BreadWinner” instrumemtal featuring the likes of Bugle, Shane O, JahVinci and others.

Hamez now in his early twenties found himself working alongside the likes of UIM, Push A Yute Inc, producers like Anju Blaxx. Working with acts like Blak Diamon, Mr Peppa, Niko Blast, Alqual and other stars and upcoming stars.

His outfit is young but his CV and resume is growing. Under Hamez Productions he has signed his first act “Phonenixx”. Which he is working on putting out his EP but is very aware that its a timely matter. When asked what does he see as the future for Hamez Productions this was his reply “My plans for the future is to continue putting out good music. Songs that can inspire another wave of musician to just chase their dreams regardless of the circumstance. Just to inspire people most importantly youngsters like myself to aim for the stars.” With thoughts and visions like that we can only wish him the best.

Stay tune and lets continue to support the youths and their dreams. Go check his works out and go stream some music. Go and buy a single. Let’s be the ones to make sure these youths are seen and heard.