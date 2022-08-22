The Future is Now – Braces Records

I was always a lover of music and entertainment. It has kept my sanity in check for years. I see it as therapy and something we can use in our daily lives to uplift youths and give them a career as well. So I created this label. Braces Records. Words from the ceo “Jamar Smith” one of the founders of the label. We are focused on investing in talent and we are big on growth and discipline. The future is now and that’s where we want to be.

All about growth. All about the future. We invest in productions and the growth of the acts. From voicing lessons to media training. It’s important that we not only appreciate the therapeutic part but the business as well.

The company was founded by Jamar Braces Smith and Renegee Lawrence together they have made a commitment to ensure they put quality music out while giving the youths of Jamaica an opportunity to prove themselves. Their latest project “Glory Riddim” is exactly what it is. The songs from both their signed acts “Vyision” with the track SKY SCRAPER & “Krucial” with his track titled ELUSIVE is about being happy just to make music to share some of these stories and artistry..

It’s about their experiences.said “Krucial”. We are here to be consistent and release music that everyone can enjoy. Look out for this project that will be out by the end of August and lets make sure all is ready to support the youths.