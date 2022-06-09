The Effeminate Killer of 1940

Remember the previous story about the most dangerous criminals in Jamaica? Starting off in the earlier Jamaican days, these criminals of the 1900’s cannot be ignored. Some of the criminals who walk the streets of the country today, do so by the influence of these older, more seasoned folks.

1924 gave birth to Vincent Martin, more prominently known as Rhyging/Rhygin, who would have grown to be one of the country’s most notorious, and consequently influential gangsters. The crimes which are detailed in the rest of this story resulted in him becoming a legend in Jamaican folklore. He was featured in pieces by Jamaican comedians Bim and Bam, a single by Prince Buster, a poem by Louise Bennett-Coverly, and he inspired the popular Jamaican movie, The Harder They Come.

What’s interesting about Rhygin is that he stood at only 5’3”, was slender, and had an effeminate voice. At only 14 years old, Rhyging was arrested for wounding. Being one of his most humane crimes, after his birching for that crime, he committed larceny, wounding, and much more crimes regardless of the number of times he was subsequently jailed.

Rhyging was arrested in 1946 for robbery and spent a year in jail. Immediately after his release, he committed the same crime and was sentenced to five years. In 1948, Rhyging escaped prison, eluded the police for several months, and ended his stint with a six-week crime spree in Kingston, where he lived. At the start of his spree, the police were informed of his whereabouts, and in an attempt to capture him, Rhyging escaped and left one officer dead and two others wounded. This resulted in Alexander Bustamente, who was mayor of Kingston at the time, launching a manhunt for his capture.

The next day, Martin killed the girlfriend of the man he believed to have snitched to the police. In this gruesome killing, Martin broke into her house and requested his location. Upon her refusal, he shot her directly in the chest and left her lying in her own pool of blood. He then shot two other women who were in the room.

In the government’s desperation to capture Vincent Martin, the police offered a £200 reward for his capture, dead or alive, to which he declared his exhilaration for his acts, by stating:

“I have an arsenal of 29 shots and I am satisfied that I have made history for the criminal element in Jamaica. Don’t think that I am going to kill myself because this will only serve to spoil my great record. But I hope that Detective Scott will train his men some more. I am going to show the police force what is lacking and what I can do.”

Just a few days after this incident, he killed a male associate of his, for no reported reason. Reports state that the man, Jonathan Thomas, was have a romantic roam with his wife when Rhygin appeared and shot him. He then failed an attempt to kill another, who wrestled the gun from him, and Rhyging escaped in the man’s car.

A string of robberies ensued, and he is believed to have robbed the White Horses Inn in St. Mary after tying up a security guard so tightly that all the helpless man could do was watch the crime happen.

So… how did Vincent Martin die?

Police were informed of Martin’s whereabouts during his hideout at the area of his childhood home in St. Catherine. He escaped to Lime Cay, but that information also spread to the police. On September 9, 1948, the police found him. Refusing to give up his self-proclaimed legacy easily, He had a shootout with them for an hour, then attempted a breakout. This didn’t work so well for him, as he died on a beach in Lime Cay surrounded by gunshot wounds. Five in his head, several around his body, aged 24.